Pensioners To Protest Over Unsettled Pension Increment

April 22, 2021 96

Members of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) have disclosed their intention to stage a protest on Friday over the yet-to-be-established pension increment.

This disclosure was made by the exiting National President of the association, Abel Afolayan, to journalists on Wednesday.

Afolayan said that two years after the Federal Government implemented the increase of the minimum wage, it was yet to reflect in their pension.

He decried the conditions of pensioners, stating that they were not faring well.

READ ALSO: We Have Taken Steps To Improve Businesses’ Productive Capacity – Emefiele

Afolayan explained, “We are protesting because they have refused to release the letter of pension increment, consequential upon the minimum wage and salary adjustment to workers, two years after that was done.

“The welfare of pensioners are still terrible. The pensioners are not being treated well at all. Many pensioners are suffering. Some earn as low as N5,000 and they are not being paid as and when due.

“Even as we speak, the pension increase, consequential upon the national minimum wage and salary adjustment is yet to be effected, two years after those of the workers have been done.”