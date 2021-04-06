fbpx
Pension Arrears To Be Cleared By FG By 2021 Q2

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INSURANCE & PENSIONSNEWSNEWSLETTER

Pension Arrears To Be Cleared By FG By 2021 Q2

April 6, 2021089
Pension Arrears To Be Cleared By FG By 2021 Q2

Pensioners awaiting payment of their gratuities, short payments, and other arrears will be settled by the end of 2021 second quarter, the Federal Government revealed.

This disclosure was made by the Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Chioma Ejikeme, reports RipplesNigeria.

Ejikeme also disclosed that the Federal Government had settled arrears to the tune of N6.2 billion to 16,210 pensioners through the Defined Benefits Scheme (DBS).

She noted that “By the end of the 2nd quarter of 2021, all issues relating to short payments, gratuity and other forms of arrears for Civil Service Pensioners would be settled.”

She added that the Directorate in charge of all matters concerning pensions of federal workers had reviewed a total of 46,284 files of pensioners.

READ ALSO: Accept Responsibility For Oil Spill, CUPEJ Tells Chevron

Ejikeme said, “So far, the directorate has been able to review, compute, recomputed, during the exercise (September 2020 – March 2021) a total of 46,284 pensioners’ files was reviewed for an end to end quality assurance.

“A total sum of N6.2 billion has been paid as arrears of gratuity, monthly payments, and one-off payments to 16,210 Pensioners/Nok that are qualified for the payment after the computation. Over 1,000 qualified pensioners not on payroll post verification have been put on the payroll and their arrears paid.”

“A key aspect of the project is geared towards continuous resolution of complaints and to ensure that pensioners who have outstanding documents e.g., bank statements, BVN, and other required documents were contacted so as to resolve their complaints effectively.”

Related tags :

About Author

Pension Arrears To Be Cleared By FG By 2021 Q2
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

September 10, 2013065

Airtel Spends $3.7bn On Infrastructure Upgrade

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Indian Telecommunications Company operating in Niegria, Airtel has said it has spent about $3.7bn for infrastructure upgrade, technology mapping and capacit
Read More
Edo State AGRIC BUSINESSCOVERNEWSLETTER
July 11, 20200220

Edo State Records ₦29 billion Investment in Oil Palm, Rubber

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Edo Government on Friday said it attracted over N29 billion private investment in the agricultural sector, targeted at oil palm and rubber plantation de
Read More
ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSNEWSLETTER
October 18, 20190109

Watford “might have saved my life” says Elton John in New Autobigraphy

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram British rock legend Elton John says Watford football club was his unlikely saviour as he experienced the “worst period of my life” in the 1980’s. The 72-yea
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.