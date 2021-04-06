Pension Arrears To Be Cleared By FG By 2021 Q2

April 6, 2021 89

Pensioners awaiting payment of their gratuities, short payments, and other arrears will be settled by the end of 2021 second quarter, the Federal Government revealed.

This disclosure was made by the Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Chioma Ejikeme, reports RipplesNigeria.

Ejikeme also disclosed that the Federal Government had settled arrears to the tune of N6.2 billion to 16,210 pensioners through the Defined Benefits Scheme (DBS).

She noted that “By the end of the 2nd quarter of 2021, all issues relating to short payments, gratuity and other forms of arrears for Civil Service Pensioners would be settled.”

She added that the Directorate in charge of all matters concerning pensions of federal workers had reviewed a total of 46,284 files of pensioners.

Ejikeme said, “So far, the directorate has been able to review, compute, recomputed, during the exercise (September 2020 – March 2021) a total of 46,284 pensioners’ files was reviewed for an end to end quality assurance.

“A total sum of N6.2 billion has been paid as arrears of gratuity, monthly payments, and one-off payments to 16,210 Pensioners/Nok that are qualified for the payment after the computation. Over 1,000 qualified pensioners not on payroll post verification have been put on the payroll and their arrears paid.”

“A key aspect of the project is geared towards continuous resolution of complaints and to ensure that pensioners who have outstanding documents e.g., bank statements, BVN, and other required documents were contacted so as to resolve their complaints effectively.”