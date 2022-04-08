PenOp Outlines Plans For Career Women’s Growth

April 8, 2022 114

Pension Funds Operators Association has outlined

plans to set up a pension women’s network to ensure the females in the industry connect, network and build a stable community for career advice and support as the need occurs.

This was Iivulged over a webinar organized by PenOp, with senior executives in the pension industry in attendance.

The female leaders, during the event, spoke about the obstacles of being a woman in leadership positions. How professionalism, tenacity, great support and continuous learning got them to where they were.

Most of the audience were females within the pension industry.

The Chief Executive Officer, Access PFC, Idu Okwuosa, instructed young women during the panel discussion on how to handle challenges confronting their careers.

“Take the highway, choose your fight and don’t let the distractions get to you and you’ll make it to the top,” she said.