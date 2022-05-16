fbpx

PenCom Urges Contributors To Participate In Data Update, Lists Requirements

May 16, 20220125
The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has urged all Retirement Savings Account holders to visit any branch of their Pension Fund Administrators to participate in the ongoing data recapture exercise.

PenCom said in a statement that the exercise was for both active contributors and retirees whose data had not been recaptured.

It stated that, “The DRE is in compliance with the directive of the Federal Government that all data generating organisations should harmonise their databases with the National Identity Management Commission.”

PenCom directed all active contributors to visit their PFAs and provide specific documents to complete the data recapture.

The requirements, it stated, were: staff identity card or any other ID including national driver’s license, permanent voter’s card, international passport (mandatory for non-Nigerians), enrollment slip issued by NIMC, birth certificate or sworn affidavit of age declaration.

For retirees, who were either on programmed withdrawal or annuity, it stated that they were expected to present any of the means of identification and letter of retirement issued by the employer to the retiree.

All RSA holders, who had had a name change (either their surnames or first names or both after registration), it added, should present marriage certificates (only applicable in the case of marriage), newspaper publications for change of name, sworn affidavits, and confirmation letters for change of name from employers (if still in employment).

PenCom directed all PFAs to issue acknowledgement slips to RSA holders who submitted complete documents for their data recapture.

It stated that the RSA holders would be notified of the status of their data recapture (successful or not successful) within five working days of submission of documents.

Two agents, Payone Solution Systems Limited and Afritech Multi-Concept Limited, had been engaged by PFAs to carry out the DRE consistent with PenCom’s approval, it stated.

PenCom said the agents were authorised to establish data recapture centres, while RSA holders would be allowed to have their data recaptured at such centres by the agents (if they were unable to visit the offices of their PFAs).

“It is also consistent with the need to have a credible database of all RSA holders in Nigeria,” PenCom stated.

About Author

PenCom Urges Contributors To Participate In Data Update, Lists Requirements
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

