fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INSURANCE & PENSIONSNEWSLETTER

PenCom Says 1,775 Workers Withdrew N3.09bn From Pension Contribution

May 9, 20220102
Relatives Of 1,209 Deceased Workers Received ₦6.18bn - PenCom

According to the National Pension Commission (PenCom), 1,775 workers withdrew N3.09 billion from their Retirement Savings Accounts managed by Pension Fund Administrators in six months after making additional voluntary payments.

This was stated in PenCom’s quarterly report on ‘Access to voluntary contributions,’ which our correspondent got.

In the third quarter of 2021, 766 active contributors withdrew N1.42 billion, while 988 active contributors withdrew N1.67 billion in the fourth quarter.

PenCom stated that “During the quarter under review, the commission granted approval of withdrawal from voluntary contributions amounting to N1.42bn to 787 contributors.”

It added that in the fourth quarter, “The department granted approval of withdrawal from voluntary contribution accounts amounting to N1.67bn to 988 contributors.”

According to PenCom’s guidelines, voluntary contributions are non-obligatory contributions made by any employee in the formal sector through the employer, for the purpose of enhancing future retirement benefits.

They are savings made over the statutory minimum of 18 per cent that is mandated by PenCom.

The guideline said that voluntary contributions would be taken from an employee’s legitimate income, which should not exceed a third of the month’s wage in accordance with the Labour Act of 1990.

After noticing a high rate of withdrawals, PenCom recently evaluated its voluntary contribution circular.

The circular’s key point was that voluntary donations may only be withdrawn once every two years and that further withdrawals would be based on incremental contributions since the last withdrawal.

“Furthermore, 50 per cent of the VC shall be domiciled as contingent, available for withdrawal within the stipulated timeframe,” it stated.

According to the commission’s guidelines, workers would only be able to make withdrawals from the voluntary account once in two years from the last approved withdrawal date.

It indicated that subsequent withdrawals would be on incremental contributions from the date of the last withdrawal.

According to the provisions, 50 per cent of the voluntary contributions made by mandatory RSA contributors would be available for withdrawal once in two years, and taxes for this category of the VC withdrawals are expected to be paid only on income earned.

It noted that the balance of the 50 per cent would be used to enhance benefits at retirement.

To make voluntary contributions, PenCom’s guideline requires the worker to inform his/her employer to make the necessary deductions from the monthly salary.

EFG Hermes Recognized By The Financial Times And Statista As One Of Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies In 2022
Related tags :

About Author

PenCom Says 1,775 Workers Withdrew N3.09bn From Pension Contribution
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

FIRS Extends Deadline For Company Income Tax Returns [ MAIN ]COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
January 20, 20210652

Nigeria’s FIRS Raked In N4.9trn In 2020

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, on Tuesday said it generated N4.95tn in 2020 from taxes despite the economic challenges of 2020. The FIRS’ Directo
Read More
FEC BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER
December 14, 20180409

Nigeria’s Economy to Grow by 3 Percent in 2019, Says Udoma

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Minister of Budget and Planning, Udo Udoma, on Wednesday said Nigeria’s economy is expected to grow by 2 percent this year and by 3 percent in 2019. The
Read More
Dollar To Naira: CBN Asked To Allow BDC Operators Begin Trading BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTER
September 10, 20210750

Naira Slumps To 545/$ At Parallel Market, Lowest In 48 years

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Naira reached its lowest level in 48 years on Thursday, trading at between N540 and N545 to a US dollar in the country’s commercial capital, Lagos
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.