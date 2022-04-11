fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERINSURANCE & PENSIONSMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSLETTER

PenCom, PenOp Set To Procure Free Health Insurance For Contributors

April 11, 20220206
PenCom Urges NPF Not To Exit Contributory Pension Scheme

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) and the Pension Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp) are planning to procure free health insurance for contributors to the micro pension scheme.

They concluded on the plan after a meeting on ways to woo artisans into the Contributory Pension Scheme.

Confirming this development, the Managing Director, Access Pension Fund Custodian Limited, Mrs Idu Okwuosa- Okeahialam, said the move was meant to drive inclusion in the scheme.

“The pension operators had a meeting and had resolved to enrol contributors of the micro pension scheme with the Health Maintenance Organisations,” she said.

Only 73,600 informal sector workers have registered under the Contributory Pension Scheme as of the end of December 2021, according to figures obtained from PenCom.

The Pension Reform Act, which came into effect in 2004, provides a contributory arrangement in which both the employer and employee contribute to the workers’ RSAs.

However, the CPS was only opened to the formal sector from inception, until the Federal Government officially extended it to the informal sector in March 2019.

As part of the financial inclusion objectives of the government, the PFAs were instructed to ensure the development of the micro pension plan to enable artisans and other self-employed workers to plan for their financial future.

According to the MMP, the informal sector contributors will be allowed to withdraw at least 40 per cent of the contributions in their RSAs before retirement.

The sector in which contributors could only access 25 per cent of their RSA balance after four months of being out of paid employment or at retirement.

However, to start withdrawing the 40 per cent contribution, the artisan must have contributed to his RSA for a minimum of three months.

PenCom stated, “Every contribution shall be split into two, comprising 40 per cent for contingent withdrawal and 60 per cent for retirement benefits.

“The contributor may based on his/her needs, periodically withdraw the total or part of the balance of the contingent portion of his/her RSA, including all accrued investment income thereto.”

Prioritise Conversancy Of Groundwater – Dangote
Related tags :

About Author

PenCom, PenOp Set To Procure Free Health Insurance For Contributors
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Naira unaffected by Trump’s victory BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
January 10, 20180293

Naira Trades at N361.5/$ at Parallel Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Naira, on Tuesday, January 9, traded at the rate of N361.5 against the United States of America Dollar at the parallel segment of the Nigerian
Read More
February 19, 20130293

FG Should Stop Subsidising Education Of Foreign Students –Fountain Varsity VC

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Vice-Chancellor, Fountain University, Osogbo, Osun State, Prof. Ademola Raji, in this interview with SEGUN OLUGBILE, argues that it is wrong for the Fed
Read More
ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTSNEWSLETTER
December 29, 20158442

Greatest Of All Time? New ‘Star Wars’ Movie Grosses $1 billion in 12 Days!

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”, the latest movie released by The Walt Disney Co. has set a new world record as the first movie in history to gross over $1 b
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.