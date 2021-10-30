PenCom Moves Deadline For Digital Verification For Prospective Retirees

October 30, 2021 89

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has announced the change in the deadline for the online enrolment exercise for retirees and prospective retirees to December 31, 2021.

This was contained in a notice released on Friday, in which the commission stated that the extension would enable every eligible person to complete the enrolment process.

The commission had earlier set October 29, 2021, as the deadline for enrolment exercise for retirees of federal government treasury funded ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) who are due for retirement from service between January – December 2021.

The commission stated that those eligible are employees who retired from service between January to October 2021; also, employees who are set to retire between November to December 2021; as well as retirees that did not enroll between 2007 to 2019.

PenCom developed a digital pre-retirement verification/enrolment exercise for workers of the federal government treasury funded (MDAs) that are set for retirement from service between January- December 2021.

The online enrolment platform has been active since September 2021.