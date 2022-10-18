Peak Milk Excites Consumers with Breakfast Café Experience in Ibadan

Leading dairy brand and flagship product of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Peak Milkhas taken its latest campaign promoting healthy habits, quality dairy nutrition and reviving the declining breakfast culture among Nigerians, ‘Peak Breakfast Café’, to Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The ‘Peak Breakfast Café’ is a nationwide educational and fun campaign that began in Lagos last week and will hold in several popular markets and supermarkets across cities, including Abuja, Kano, Jos, Port Harcourt and Onitsha.

Like she did at Mushin Market, Lagos, celebrity actor Fathia Williams Balogun joined the brand team to serve free nutritious breakfasts at the popular Agbeni Market, Ibadan, for two days. Along with other professionals, including nutritionists, and Chef, the actress also enlightened the people on how to get protein-rich breakfasts and test their protein levels while gifting them nutritious dairy products from Peak.

Senior Brand Manager, Peak Milk, Moninnuola Kassim, disclosed that the Peak Breakfast Café which seeks to enlighten ordinary Nigerians about the importance of having nutritious #PeakBreakfast, will be taken to other designated venues.

“Due to busy schedule, the temptation would be to skip breakfast, but this should be avoided because personal well-being, mental alertness and sustained energy levels throughout the day is very important,” Kassim explained.

“We are taking this campaign to different regions of the country at different touch points. During the campaign, Nigerians will enjoy Peak complimentary breakfast and gifts while we educate them on the importance of a protein-rich breakfast,” she said.

“Apart from Lagos and Ibadan, traders and shoppers will also enjoy Peak complimentary breakfast and gifts at Garki and Karu Markets in Abuja. Those in Terminus Market, Jos, Plateau State, will also benefit from the enlightenment campaign. We will also visit the Onitsha Market, Next Cash & Carry in Port Harcourt, and Abubakar Rimi Market in Kano to educate Nigerians on the importance of protein-rich breakfasts,” Kassim said.

Speaking at Agbeni Market, actress Fathia Williams Balogun reiterated the importance of taking breakfast with quality dairy, attributing her sound health and radiant skin to the consumption of Peak Milk.

She said, “There are several foods we eat in the morning, and they should be taken with Peak Milk to make us productive and strong throughout the day because it has a lot of nutrients that are beneficial to the body system.”

Studies have shown that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. It provides energy for the day’s activities and supplies the body with essential nutrients required for good health. Studies show that only 56 per cent of Nigerians eat breakfast. People who skip breakfast may miss vital nutrients, including folate, calcium, iron, Vitamin A, and Vitamins B1, B2, B3, Vitamin C, and D.

At Agbeni Market, traders that were served free breakfasts and won prizes in the fun games, including cooking contests, lauded Peak Milk for the initiative.

The Peak Breakfast Café campaign is ongoing till 13th November 2022. Apart from Fathia Williams Balogun, other actors will join the brand team to enlighten Nigerians on the importance of nutritious breakfast while serving them free meals.

Peak Milk is a brand of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, an affiliate of Royal Friesland Campina in the Netherlands.