Peak Milk Apologizes To CAN Over ‘Offensive’ Easter Advert

The management of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, the makers of Peak Milk, has apologized to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for a controversial advertisement depicting Jesus Christ’s crucifixion.

The company posted an Easter message on Friday with a picture of a dented tin of Peak Milk pierced on two sides with a nail.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the CAN called the advertisement “insensitive, offensive, and unacceptable.”

The Christian organization had also threatened to boycott the company’s products.

In an apology letter to the CAN president, the company’s corporate affairs executive director, Ore Famurewa, stated that the intention of the post was not to minimize the significance of the season.

“On behalf of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, I hereby tender our unreserved apology to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as well as to the Christian community at large for the recent Good Friday social media post on the company’s social media handle,” Famurewa said.

“We acknowledge the sensitivity of the social media post considering the sobriety of the season.

“It was neither intended to make light of the significance of the season nor to inordinately exploit the unmatched sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

“We wish to inform the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) that the social media post has since been withdrawn.

“We hereby restate our commitment to our unwavering mission of nurturing Nigeria while maintaining the respect of all religious laws, tenets and guidelines.

“Once again, please accept our deepest apology and pledge to prevent a reoccurrence of such in the future. Do accept the assurances of my esteemed regards.”

