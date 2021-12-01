fbpx

Peace Walk: ‘Ensure Justice, Implement Panel’s Recommendation’ – Mr Macaroni

December 1, 20210120
Debo Adedayo, a Nigerian entertainer, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, called on the Lagos State Government to ensure justice through the implementation of the recommendations of the #EndSARS panel.

Adedayo said this on Tuesday hours after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had called him and several other youths to join a ‘Walk for Peace’ in December to herald the healing of the land.

“Now that the panel has presented their report, the next line of action should be for the government to implement the recommendations of the panel,” the skit maker said in an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

“Anything contrary to that takes us back to square one. Where there is so much distrust. It is part of the problems that led us to where we are today. So, it’s not about a walk of peace, you won’t find me there because we are not at war.

“What we are saying is that the government should come to terms with the people. People have died, lives have been lost, people have been beaten, dehumanised and I’m also a living testimony so I’m shocked that you are calling me for a walk now.”

Mr Macaroni explained that he is willing to reverse his decision once the right steps are followed to ensure justice.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Governor Sanwo-Olu had during a briefing earlier in the day said he would lead the peace walk in order to herald the healing of the land in the face of the misinformation and misunderstanding following the recent leak of a report by the Judicial Panel of Enquiry on the #EndSARS debacle.

EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu Seeks Healing For Lagos, Invites Falz, Mr Macaroni, Segalink, Others for Peace Walk

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

