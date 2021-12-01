Peace Walk: ‘Ensure Justice, Implement Panel’s Recommendation’ – Mr Macaroni

December 1, 2021 120

Debo Adedayo, a Nigerian entertainer, popularly known as Mr Macaroni, called on the Lagos State Government to ensure justice through the implementation of the recommendations of the #EndSARS panel.

Adedayo said this on Tuesday hours after Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had called him and several other youths to join a ‘Walk for Peace’ in December to herald the healing of the land.

“Now that the panel has presented their report, the next line of action should be for the government to implement the recommendations of the panel,” the skit maker said in an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

“Anything contrary to that takes us back to square one. Where there is so much distrust. It is part of the problems that led us to where we are today. So, it’s not about a walk of peace, you won’t find me there because we are not at war.

“What we are saying is that the government should come to terms with the people. People have died, lives have been lost, people have been beaten, dehumanised and I’m also a living testimony so I’m shocked that you are calling me for a walk now.”

Mr Macaroni explained that he is willing to reverse his decision once the right steps are followed to ensure justice.

The last walk wey I do, na so dem bundle me, strip me naked, brutalize and dehumanize me. I no carry gun, I no carry weapon.

As dem dey beat me, dem dey ask why I dey disturb Mr Governor.

Now dem say make I come do walk. For another round of beating?? — DeboMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) November 30, 2021

Abeg o. If I wan lose weight, I go go gym. Same peaceful Walk wey Nigerian Youths do wey dem kill them? Some are still in prison.. some have gone into hiding. Their lives no longer theirs all because we decided to walk against police brutality. — DeboMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) November 30, 2021

Mr Governor has said it in his speech. That to be a center of Excellence, we have to be a Center of Truth. Before there can be healing, the government has to be sincere. There must be acceptance of wrongdoings and willingness to correct them. — DeboMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) November 30, 2021

I humbly decline the Invitation of Mr Governor. The Government themselves set up a panel. The panel has made recommendations. I believe that genuine peacemaking will begin by first implementing the recommendations of the panel. Then we can begin to trust the government. — DeboMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) November 30, 2021

Finally, I’m not at war with anyone. Not with the Government, police or politicians. All we are asking is that our leaders place value on our lives as citizens and lead us with love, fairness, truth and justice, to enable all Nigerians live a better life in peace and unity. — DeboMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) November 30, 2021

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Governor Sanwo-Olu had during a briefing earlier in the day said he would lead the peace walk in order to herald the healing of the land in the face of the misinformation and misunderstanding following the recent leak of a report by the Judicial Panel of Enquiry on the #EndSARS debacle.