Peace Restored To India After Attack On Nigerian Students – NiDCOM

Some Nigerian students fled their campus in an Indian school after being allegedly attacked by their Asian counterparts, but the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) says all is now well.

Images on social media and multiple reports showed Nigerian students at GD Goenka University in Gurugam being attacked after a football match on Saturday.

The Nigerian students were pursued to their hostels, with many fleeing the campus in fear for their lives.

Nigerian students are being attacked in a University Campus near Delhi – 30,000 Nigerian students come to study in India paying money, 50,000 Indians live in Nigeria to make money. pic.twitter.com/K9u9Vn1PhM — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) October 17, 2022

In response to the development, NIDCOM Chairman Abike Dabiri-Erewa called for calm, claiming that normalcy had been restored.

“There is already a written commitment by the Indian Authorities to protect our students. Any student feeling threatened should please report to the Nigerian Mission in Delhi immediately,” she tweeted Monday.

This happened Sat, as a result of a fracas , during a football match between Afican and Indian Students. The Nigerian mission immediately took custody of 86 Nigerian students,invited the representatives of the Indian govt, got their commitment to ensure safety of the students who https://t.co/tAokcDnhN3 — Abike Dabiri-Erewa (@abikedabiri) October 17, 2022

She described the incident as “as a result of a fracas, during a football match between African and Indian students.” The Nigerian Mission immediately took custody of 86 Nigerian students, invited Indian government representatives, and obtained their commitment to ensuring the safety of the students, who returned to campus on Sunday.

“Calm has returned to the campus. A few injuries were recorded and further investigations are ongoing. The Nigerian Mission had made it clear that the Indian authorities would be held responsible if anything happens to any of the students.”