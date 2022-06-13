‘Peace Is A Process, We Are Working To Secure Nigeria’ – Chief Of Defence Staff

General Lucky Irabor, the Chief of Defence Staff said that in order for the war on security to be more successful, Nigerians must trust the military and other security agencies.

“It is for us to have an understanding that we can’t withhold information and expect miracles to happen,” he said. “Certainly it’s not going to happen.

“I’m a victim as well as any Nigerian that is on the street. We are all victims together. There’s no one who is on the other side. We are in it together. We are on the front line. Trust is not something we need to beg for.

“I will seek and crave the indulgence of all Nigerians to say that there has to be trust. Trust must exist and trust must be given in all respect, so that together we will achieve the state of peace that we so desire.”

Improvement

The General noted that “a lot of improvement” has been recorded in securing the country in the past year.

However, he admitted that the desired state of security is yet to be achieved.

“We recovered a large quantum of arms and ammunition and other materials which, of course, the criminals were intending to use in various parts of the country, including Abuja,” he said.

“That the Owo incident happened does not imply that improvements have not happened.”

“Peace is a process,” he said. “It is not an end-state. We are working to get to a stage where we get to zero-incidents.”