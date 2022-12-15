PDP's Jandor Called Out For Owing Salaries

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Olajide Adediran, otherwise known as Jandor, has been seemingly called out for owing his staff salaries.

Gbenga Samuel-Wemimo, a Twitter user, who identified himself as a journalist, made a thread on Twitter, in which he narrated his experience as a staff member of an unnamed Media Group.

According to Samuel-Wemimo, the boss didn’t care about the people working for him, such that he would fly ladies with him to the United Kingdom (UK) for vacations even as he was owing his staff salaries for several months.

The tweets read: “I won’t pretend I am not following what is happening between a political party and a media House right now. I was a journalist for several years and Nigerian media houses really need to do better as regards the payment of salaries and benefits of their staff members. My older sister worked with Daily Champions for years covering their judiciary beat, she survived on the “brown envelope” given to journalists by individuals/corporate organizations or politicians (this already takes away the objectivity of their report) whose news they were supposed to cover!

“I was supposed to study law, my sister begged me to because journalism does not put food on the table. I chose to study Mass Communication because the private university I was attending at the time didn’t offer law as at that time. It was after landing a job with a media house that I realized how wicked the Nigerian Media space was.

“I got employed by a media company based in Anthony Salary was 30k, daily transport cost was 1k I still won’t get paid until the 20th of the following month Then I moved to another media house and the owner of this media house will tell his staff to check out Arise TV and ThisDay newspaper’s staff and follow their model. I would have mentioned the name of the organization but I don’t want readers to assume I am supporting or discrediting a political party or candidate. This post is about journalism in Nigeria and the wickedness of the owners of media houses.

“Our boss then will say “Galaxy Is owning his staff 3 years, ThisDay has not paid in 4 years, this one has not paid in five years, and that one has not paid in seven years. There was even this story of the owner of ThisDay holding a staff meeting and asking his staff members why they have not resigned if they really needed the salary. It was there he reportedly said “Your ID Card is your means of livelihood if you are wise” This was the model Jide preached to us when I worked at his media house!

“I mean the one that wants to be governor of Lagos state now. I got employed as a new producer in his organization I didn’t have a beat to cover like the reporters and yet he refused to pay us salaries for almost 9 months When the suffering got to my throat, I resigned. It was wickedness at the highest level. It got so bad that staff members were stealing money from one another in the newsroom! And our owner at the time will travel to the UK with babes to go and flex (He said this himself during a staff meeting.

“It is cheaper for me to sponsor three babes to the UK as my bed companions than pick a prostitute over there and pay her in pounds,” He said I mean him no harm but he is still owing me 8 months’ salary and even though God has blessed me, it is still my sweat. Media houses should do better, Journalists should speak out.”

BizWatch ran a check on all the gubernatorial candidates in Lagos and discovered that Olajide Adediran (Jandor) fits the description by the thread as he is the owner of Core TV.