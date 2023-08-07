PDP’s Atiku Files Case Against President Tinubu In USA

Mr Phrank Shaibu, Atiku Abubakar’s Special Assistant on Public Communications, stated that his boss has taken President Bola Tinubu to the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

Atiku’s suit against Tinubu is stamped No. 23-5099 (N. D. III.), according to Shaibu. He stated that the filing of the new complaint was the reason Atiku abandoned a previous case before an Illinois Circuit Court. Atiku, the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate in the February 25 presidential election, is contesting the Independent National Electoral Commission’s conclusion that Tinubu won the election.

In a statement on Sunday night, Shaibu said, “Atiku Abubakar only withdrew the case before a Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois County, United States of America because he is pursuing the same matter in a higher court and he wanted to avoid abuse of court processes. So, this is just the beginning.”

He argued that Tinubu’s academic records from primary school till university remained questionable, hence the President’s failure to identify a single former classmate of his.

“In the past weeks, Nigerians have been watching the ongoing ministerial screening at the Senate where nominees have been made to reveal their primary, secondary and university history. Some of the ministerial nominees were even classmates with the senators screening them.

“However, the man who nominated them has no educational history. He has no primary school, secondary school or university classmates. This is because he has no classmates. He actually fell from the sky.

“In recent years, past Presidents have invited their former classmates to Aso Rock Villa. Even President Muhammadu Buhari hosted his classmates from Katsina Middle School. But who did Bola Tinubu invite to the Presidential Villa? Governors from 1999 set.”