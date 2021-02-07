PDP’s 2023 Presidential Ticket Will Be Zoned To The North – Waziri

February 7, 2021 27

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) board of trustees (BoT), Adamu Maina Waziri, has stated that the party’s presidential ticket will be zoned to the north.

Former Presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo, Umar Musa Yar’adua, and Goodluck Jonathan, who are members of the PDP ruled the country for 16 years.

In an interview with Daily Trust, the PDP BoT member stated that Goodluck Jonathan should not have run against Buhari in 2015, as the agreement was for a northerner to contest the presidential election on the party’s platform in order to fill the void created by the death of former President Umar Musa Yar’adua, who died before the end of his tenure.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Lagos Judicial #EndSARS Panel Approves Reopening of Lekki Tollgate

The BoT member said the party will return the presidential ticket to the north, saying that is the agreement in place.

“It was based on a written understanding that President Jonathan was going to do one term and fix certain inequities that became visible in the administration of Nigeria,” he said.

“President Jonathan made a commitment and a public statement that he would like to amend the constitution, such that the tenure will be one term. He said five years or six years was better and would do electoral reform. This was because the system that brought in governments in 2003 and 2009 were disputed by the court and other observers.

“The Electoral Act would be changed and he would have several projects to embark on. But for one reason or the other, President Jonathan reneged, which became the death knell of the PDP in 2015, though, there were other contributory factors and the system was dislocated.

“As far as the PDP is concerned, the presidency should return to the North because the successor to President Jonathan in 2011 should have been a northern candidate, not Jonathan. That is the understanding in the PDP and that is what I subscribe to. We cannot enforce a system on APC neither can the APC enforce a system on PDP.”

Waziri said the PDP intends to return to power in 2023 by winning both presidential and governorship elections.

He discredited rumours that Jonathan was being considered as the presidential candidate of the party in the next election.

The PDP chieftain said the opposition party will adopt caution in the choice of its candidate, saying “the PDP wants to put forward a candidate that can win the presidency”.

“When the time comes, that overriding desire will be a major input into the decision we are going to make. I, as an individual, will be in support that the presidential candidate must be from the North,” he said.

“I want PDP to take over the governance of Nigeria, not only the presidency but the remaining states in 2023; but we must work for it. It is not manna from heaven. Yes, people should work for it and we should have a change.”