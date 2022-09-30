PDP: ‘We Didn’t Know Money Was Paid Into Our Account” – NWC

At least four Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) members have returned ₦122.4 million to the party.

The NWC members stated in separate letters to the PDP that the funds were paid into their accounts without their knowledge.

The funds were said to be part of PDP’s over ₦10 billion in nomination fees collected from aspirants.

The National Vice Chairman (South-West) Olasoji Adagunodo, the Deputy National Chairman (South) Taofeek Arapaja, the National Vice Chairman (South), Chief Dan Orbih, and the National Women Leader, Prof. Stella Affah-Attoe are the NWC members who returned the money.

While Adagunodo, Orbih, and Effah-Attoe each received ₦28.8 million, Arapaja received ₦36 million.

Orbih stated in a letter to the PDP leadership that he received the credit alert with “shock and surprise,” and that he returned the money.

“My attention has been drawn to a damaging trending story reported in THE NATION Newspaper by Yusuf Alli on September 26, 2022 titled ‘Disquiet in PDP NW over ₦10 billion nomination fees.’

“Amongst several other allegations, he alleged that members of the NWC were offered ₦28 million to gloss over scandalous financial misappropriation,” Orbih’s letter read.

“To my shock and surprise, it has been confirmed to me by my bank that the sum of ₦28,800,000 (Twenty eight million eight hundred thousand Naira) has been credited to my account by the party.

“I hereby notify you of my decision to pay back the money to the party’s account.”

“Please be informed that the said payment has become a subject of media story and carried with bad intention by them,” Adagunodo wrote in his letter to Ayu.

“I hereby inform you of the refund of the Sum of Twenty Eight Million Eight Hundred Thousand Naira (₦28,800,000:00) back to the Peoples Democratic Party, Account Number: 1000095003 at Globus Bank PLC.

“The receipt of the payment back to the account is attached.”

Effah-Attoe claimed in her letter that when she inquired about the ₦28,800,000 paid to her account, she was told by the PDP National Treasurer’s office that the money was for house rent for two years as NWC members.

“When I enquired from your Office, I was told that the said sum is for Two (2) years House Rent for me, as a member of The National Working Committee,” the letter read.

“Since after the lodgment of the money into my Bank Account, I have been inundated with many phone calls from Party members, friends, family members and the general public, insinuating that the said money has been given as a Bribe to bring me and other NWC members on the side of The National Chairman, following the crisis between him on one side and the Governor of Rivers State, H.E Governor Nyesom Wike/ Wike’s Group on the other side.

“In addition, some National Newspapers/Social Media Platforms have also carried stories accusing the NC members of being placated with Bribe of ₦28,800,000.

“This development has made me very uncomfortable.

“Having found myself in such an embarrassing situation, I am hereby refunding to the Bank Account of our Great Party at the PDP National Secretariat.”

Arapaja said “I observed a malicious story reported in the Nations Newspaper of 26th September 2022; where it was alleged that members of the National Working Committee were offered humongous amount of money to silent us over an allegation of financial misappropriation to the tune of Fifteen Billion Nara (₦15,000,000,000).

“This led me to browse through my various alerts, and I discovered a transfer of Thirty-Six Million Naira (₦36,000,000) from the Party.

“I have my reservation about this money transferred into my account and for personal reasons wish to return it accordingly.”