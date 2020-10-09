PDP Rejects UI VC as Chief Returning Officer for Ondo Governorship Election

October 9, 2020 22

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the Chief Returning Officer for the Ondo election who is the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ife, Professor Eyitope Ogungbenro Ogunbodede.

In a statement by the chairman of the PDP Ondo State Governorship National Campaign Council, Seyi Makinde, the party alleged that Professor Ogunbodede is a known crony to the All Progressives Congress (APC), governorship candidate Rotimi Akeredolu and hails from the same hometown (Owo).

The PDP claims that Prof. Ogunbodede will not be fair in the discharge of his duty as the Ondo Governorship election Chief Returning Officer.

“It has come to our knowledge that the people of Ondo State will not be getting free and fair elections if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as presently composed will be overseeing the elections.

“We are speaking in particular about the appointment of Professor Eyitope Ogungbenro Ogunbodede, the Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife as the Chief Returning Officer of the Ondo State Governorship election.

“The PDP totally rejects Prof. Ogunbodede as the Chief Returning Officer, he is a known crony of Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the same hometown as the candidate. He cannot be a fair party in the proceedings by virtue of their association”, the statement said.

The Governorship election is slated to hold on Saturday, October 10, 2020, and the people of Ondo will be heading to the polls to vote for the governor who will pilot the affairs of the state in the next four years.

Source: Channels TV