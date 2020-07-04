PDP Places Wike in Charge of Obaseki’s Re-election Campaign

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed the Governor of Rivers State, H. E. Nyesom Wike, as the Chairman of the Edo State Governorship Election National Campaign Council.

The party disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

It also noted that the Adamawa State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Fintiri, has been appointed as Deputy Chairman of the council.

This comes days after Obaseki emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s flag bearer for the Edo State governorship election taking place on September 19, 2020.

Mr Obaseki was announced as winner after the delegates cast their votes at the party’s primary held at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, the state capital.

The coast had earlier been cleared for governor Obaseki’s win after other aspirants running against him stepped down.

One of those who stepped aside for the governor was Kenneth Imasuagbon, who said he was inspired by Obaseki’s performance as the leader of Edo State.

According to him, he has been a “victim of godfatherism” and will help the Edo leader fight anyone who wants to “enslave” the people of the state.