PDP Nominates Replacements For Ebonyi Governor, Deputy

March 9, 2022081
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the names of its nominees to replace the Governor of Ebonyi, David Umahi and the Deputy Governor, Eric Igwe.

BizWatch Nigeria reported that a federal high court sitting in Abuja had, on Tuesday, ordered the removal of Umahi and Igwe from office, following their defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Ebonyi Governor had defected from the PDP to the APC in November 2020.

The presiding judge, Inyang Ekwo ruled that Nigeria’s constitution does not recognise the transfer of ballot from one party to another.

“There is no constitutional provision that made the ballot transferrable from one party to the other,” Ekwo held.

The judge also ordered INEC to receive — from the PDP — names of persons to replace Umahi and his deputy, or in the alternative, conduct a fresh gubernatorial election in Ebonyi state in line with section 177 (c) of the 1999 constitution, as amended.

Nominees

PDP’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu reacting to this said that the party has nominated Iduma Igariwe and Fred Udogwu to replace Umahi and Igwe.

“After due consultations with other colleagues, we are happy to inform you that for the position of governor, the party, after due consultations with stakeholders in Ebonyi State, is putting forward honourable Iduma Igariwe as the new governor,” Ayu said.

“For the position of the deputy governor, the party is putting forward Mr Fred Udogwu.”

About Author

PDP Nominates Replacements For Ebonyi Governor, Deputy
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

