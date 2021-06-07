PDP Lawmakers Threatens Legal Action Against FG Over Twitter Ban

June 7, 2021 197

Following the Federal Government’s recent ban of Twitter operations in Nigeria, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has threatened to explore legal means against the Federal Government over the decision.

The leader of the caucus Kingsley Chinda released a statement on Sunday in which he noted that the Nigerian government lacks the power to ban the social media platform, stating that the action dampens the country’s image in the eyes of other democratic nations.

“We also call on the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture to immediately rescind its directive to the NBC to begin the licensing of social media operators in the country, having regard to the absence of any enabling legislative framework for such directive,” the statement read in part.

“We hereby give you notice that in the event of the failure, refusal and or neglect of the Federal Government to withdraw, reverse and/or cease the implementation of these oppressive and unconstitutional actions, we shall be constrained to institute legal proceedings at the appropriate judicial venue within the shortest possible time”.

The caucus criticized the Federal Government over its directive to the National Broadcasting Commission to license social media operators in the country, describing it as an attempt to introduce the ‘Social Media Bill’ by mere executive fiat.

According to them, the move is a violation of the doctrine of separation of powers and an erosion of the rule of law.

“Whilst, these manifestly undemocratic actions of government on its own is grave enough, we fear that it may be a precursor to more ominous actions of blotting out dissenting voices,” the lawmakers explained.

“It is a known fact that as nonperforming, fragile or failed governments face increasing criticism from its citizenry, out of desperation, they resort to more draconian and lawless actions to intimidate and cow the citizens to consolidate its hold on power by brute force.”

