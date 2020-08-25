PDP House Caucus Threaten to Sue FG over 774,000 Jobs

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has threatened to take legal action against the federal government for allegedly undermining the National Assembly, especially on the special public works scheme to provide 774,000 jobs for youths.

The PDP caucus rejected the scheme and urged its members to ignore the letters written to senators and House members by state coordinators of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) on behalf of the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN).

The caucus accused Keyamo and the NDE management of disregarding the legislature.

Also, the caucus apologised to Nigerians for being part of the National Assembly that approved the N52 billion for the implementation of the programme in 2020 Appropriation Act.

The lawmakers described the N20,000 stipend to be paid to each beneficiary for three months as illegal as it is against the provisions of the National Minimum Wages Act.

The Leader of the caucus, Hon. Kingsley Chinda, in a statement issued yesterday, said: “The PDP caucus of the House, as members of the National Assembly, does not exonerate itself from responsibility in the approval of funds for implementation of the misguided Special Public Works Programme and unreservedly apologise to Nigerians for the planned misapplication of their scarce resources.

“The caucus has resolved to employ legislative and lawful processes, including the institution of legal action where necessary, to address any encroachment on the performance of our statutory functions and fundamental human rights.

“The blatant and brazen disregard of a co-equal arm of government and elected representatives of the Nigerian people by the Minister of State, who was grandstanding before the Nigerian people and the tacit approval of his actions by the president in authorising his continued implementation of this skewed programme, regardless of definite pronouncements by the National Assembly and apparent violations of legislation in this regard, confirm the Buhari administration’s aversion to the rule of law, constitutional provisions and institutions, and disinterest in the wellbeing of the Nigerian people.”

