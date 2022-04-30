2023 Election: PDP Disqualifies 2 Presidential Candidates

April 30, 2022 106

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential screening committee has disqualified two of its presidential aspirants.

Senator David Mark, Chairman of the committee made this on Friday after the committee concluded its screening of the party’s 17 aspirants.

He said the candidates did not meet up with the requirements for the position they were contesting for.

The Chairman however did not disclose the identity of the disqualified candidates.

The disqualified candidates are expected to forfeit the ₦40 million each of them paid for the expression of interest and nomination forms.

The screening, according to one of the aspirants – Senator Anyim Pius Anyim – was designed to verify the candidates’ membership and financial status, academic credentials, and other requirements for a presidential candidate as spelled out in the constitution.