PDP Calls For Full-Scale Investigation into Treasury House Fire

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded a full-scale investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire outbreak in critical offices at the Headquarters of the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation in Abuja on Wednesday.

The party says an investigation is imperative given ‘apprehensions’ in the public space regarding the time and the offices involved in the fire outbreak.

“Our party expresses shock that the fire incident came on the heels of our heightened calls for a forensic audit into the hazy oil subsidy regime of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for which trillions of naira is being claimed to have been spent.

“This is in addition to recent demands for an investigation into allegations of fraud and diversion of COVID-19 intervention funds as well as social investments program of the Buhari government since 2015.

“Already, the National Assembly, riding on the gale of demands by Nigerians and championed by the PDP, has raised queries on spending in respect of social incentives program.

“Nigerians are anxious to know those behind this wicked arson because the fire outbreak reportedly occurred on the part of the building which hosts critical offices including the Treasury Single Account (TSA), Funds, Federation Account Allocation Committee and Revenue Department among others, relevant for the demanded financial inquests,” a statement by PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, partly read.

The opposition party called for an immediate investigation to determine the actual cause of the fire, as well as ensure that critical documents and data on government revenue and expenditure are immediately retrieved.

Also, the PDP demanded that the complex be immediately cordoned off to enable an uncompromised inquest into the ugly incident.

Source: Channels TV