fbpx
Payment Service, Venmo, Adds Cryptocurrency Trading To Its Platform

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSNEWSLETTERTechnology & Business

Payment Service, Venmo, Adds Cryptocurrency Trading To Its Platform

April 21, 2021090
Payment Service, Venmo, Adds Cryptocurrency Trading To Its Platform

Mobile payment service, Venmo, has integrated cryptocurrency trading into its platform, allowing users to buy and sell cryptocurrency assets.

The Paypal-owned firm joins the list of big-name businesses adopting the cryptocurrency.

According to CNBC, users of the payment service will be ushered to the newly-introduced feature, offering only four major currencies in crypto: Bitcoin, Ether, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin.

Venmo’s Senior Vice President and General Manager, Darrell Esch, said, “No matter where you are in your cryptocurrency journey, crypto on Venmo will help our community to learn and explore cryptocurrencies on a trusted platform and directly in the app they know and love.

READ ALSO: Fitbit Announces Luxe; Fashion-Forward Fitness, Wellness Tracker Designed to Support Your Holistic Health

“Our goal is to provide our customers with an easy-to-use platform that simplifies the process of buying and selling cryptocurrencies and demystifies some of the common questions and misconceptions that consumers may have.”

This news follows Paypal’s acquisition of wallet service Curv for almost $200 million, with the goal of forming a part of a blockchain unit.

About Author

Payment Service, Venmo, Adds Cryptocurrency Trading To Its Platform
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Osinbajo COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
July 11, 20190140

Osinbajo Urges Soldiers to Protect Nigeria with their Lives

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Vice President Yemi Osinbajo wednesday charged military officers and men to be ready always to defend Nigeria with their lives. Osinbajo, who served as the
Read More
Prudential Zenith Life Insurance LIFESTYLENEWSLETTERUncategorized
November 30, 20190174

Jim Ovia Inaugurates Second Edition of Zenith Bank’s Lifestyle Fair

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Chairman of Zenith Bank, Jim Ovia was among the large drove of people who convened at the Eko Energy City of Eko Atlantic in Victoria Island, Lagos, yes
Read More
November 4, 2014078

Romeo Beckham Stars In Burberry’s First Xmas Ad

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram British luxury fashion brand Burberry has unveiled its first ever Christmas ad campaign, starring David and Victoria Beckham’s 12-year-old son Romeo.
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.