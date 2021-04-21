Payment Service, Venmo, Adds Cryptocurrency Trading To Its Platform

April 21, 2021 90

Mobile payment service, Venmo, has integrated cryptocurrency trading into its platform, allowing users to buy and sell cryptocurrency assets.

The Paypal-owned firm joins the list of big-name businesses adopting the cryptocurrency.

According to CNBC, users of the payment service will be ushered to the newly-introduced feature, offering only four major currencies in crypto: Bitcoin, Ether, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin.

Venmo’s Senior Vice President and General Manager, Darrell Esch, said, “No matter where you are in your cryptocurrency journey, crypto on Venmo will help our community to learn and explore cryptocurrencies on a trusted platform and directly in the app they know and love.

“Our goal is to provide our customers with an easy-to-use platform that simplifies the process of buying and selling cryptocurrencies and demystifies some of the common questions and misconceptions that consumers may have.”

This news follows Paypal’s acquisition of wallet service Curv for almost $200 million, with the goal of forming a part of a blockchain unit.