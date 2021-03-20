Paylink Partners Google, To Train 15,000 MSMEs

March 20, 2021 417

Paylink, a payment and e-commerce solution for individuals, businesses and non-profits, has partnered with tech giant, Google, to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

A statement on Friday said the partnership was designed to empower MSMEs with the digital expertise they require to thrive, through the Paylink MSME Digital Bootcamp.

SystemSpecs, providers of Paylink, made this disclosure recently during the formal announcement of the expression of participation to MSMEs across Nigeria for the free seminar supported by Google.

The statement said through a series of online trainings, MSMEs in Nigeria will be equipped with the relevant digital skills necessary to drive and scale their businesses in the digital era, recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as sustain their business on a long term.

Commenting on the partnership, SystemSpecs’ Executive Director, Corporate Strategy, ‘Deremi Atanda, said, “With more than 41 million MSMEs spread across the length and breadth of the country, it is clear that if these enterprises are empowered to attain their true potentials, they would significantly impact all strata of our economy and society at large.

“This is one of the reasons we have partnered with Google, a reputable organisation that deals with businesses across various segments of the Nigerian marketplace, to equip enterprises in the micro, small and medium-scale cadre with key requirements to thrive in a post-COVID economy.

“It is our conviction that MSMEs are an essential stakeholder group in the Nigerian project and we are committed to advancing their causes.”

It added that the training leverages Google’s Digital Skills Africa programme for existing and prospective Paylink subscribers.

According to Paylink, the training will cover themes that include brand building, business growth and tools for business management and will hold on selected days in the March, April and May 2021.

“COVID-19 forced many businesses to re-think their strategies and challenged long-standing entrepreneurial approaches. Among others, it brought forth the need to adopt a digital-first strategy in order to reach an extensive and largely unexplored market and ultimately grow bottom-line,” said Google Nigeria’s Country Director, Juliet Ehimuan.

“While a number of MSMEs are aware of this progressive direction, many are not. As with our other trainings, partnering with SystemSpecs to train current and prospective Paylink customers will go a long way in empowering more stakeholders in Nigeria’s MSMEs space,” Ehimuan added.