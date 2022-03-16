PayGatePlus: OnePipe, Fidelity Bank Partner To Launch To Online Payment Platform

March 16, 2022 231

Nigerian API and embedded finance startup, OnePipe has partnered with Fidelity Bank, one of Nigeria’s largest banks with an extensive network of branches to launch PayGatePlus, an enhanced version of PayGate, which is Fidelity Bank’s flagship gateway that enables businesses and merchants to collect online payments.

Working with OnePipe as an innovation partner, Fidelity has evolved PayGate into PayGatePlus, a comprehensive embedded finance platform that empowers organizations in any sector to integrate financial services within their businesses and offerings.

PayGatePlus’ services now include virtual accounts, web payments, online collections via NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP), funds transfer, direct debit, balance inquiry, statement, BVN validation, direct credit and Buy Now, Pay Later services.

Ope Adeoye, CEO and Founder of OnePipe said the Company is excited to be partnering once again with Fidelity to upgrade the payment gateway.

He commented, “Our core at OnePipe is to help businesses and partners achieve maximum operational excellence, deeper customer intimacy and ultimately revenue growth. These and more are the opportunities our partnership with Fidelity enables.

PayGatePlus essentially provides merchants with the rails to deliver diverse financial services to their customers across a range of platforms viz; website, mobile app, social media and even in-store (in the case of retail outlets)”

Mr. Stanley Amuche, Executive Director and Chief Operations and Information Officer of Fidelity Bank, said on behalf of the Fidelity Bank MD, “Innovation is the key pillar of our strategic framework and we are constantly looking for new ways to improve our services and delight our customers.

“Everything we do as a financial organization including the design of our products and services has the customer as the main focus. It is on this basis that we have worked with our technical partner, Onepipe over the past few months to innovate a solution that enables businesses across different sectors to easily integrate financial services with their product offerings.

“The new PayGateplus is a significant upgrade of the legacy PayGate product and we’re very optimistic that it will open more opportunities for revenue growth for our customers.”

PayGatePlus helps take away the hassles of irreconcilable payments, reporting and settlement. Since its soft launch about a year ago, several brands across FMCG, Aviation, Agency banking and fintech sectors have embedded a range of the services available on the platform.

OnePipe has remained committed to providing embedded finance to Nigerian businesses and has since gone on to partner with about seven financial institutions in Nigeria, and has also made it possible for non-financial institutions like Omnibiz, Grow trade and Winich Farms to launch and cross-sell a range of financial services like credits, accounts and payments within their offerings.