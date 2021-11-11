fbpx

Paul Rudd Wears 2021’s ‘Sexist Man Alive’ Crown

November 11, 20210144
Paul Rudd, an American actor best known for playing Marvel’s Ant-Man, has been crowned as the People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ for 2021.

People, an American weekly celebrity magazine, has on Wednesday announced the 52-years old movie star, as the winner of this year’s edition.

Rudd expressed his surprise at the honour, saying, “there are so many people that should get this before me.”

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For November 10, 2021

“I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘What?’ “This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me,” the father of two said.

“When I think about myself, I think of myself as a husband and a father, like I’m that. I just hang out with my family when I’m not working. That’s what I kind of like the most.

“I mean, I’m going to lean into it hard. I’m going to own this. I’m not going to try to be like, ‘Oh, I’m so modest.’ I’m getting business cards made.

“I’m hoping now that I’ll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and B Jordan.

“And I figure I’ll be on a lot more yachts. I’m excited to expand my yachting life. And I’ll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I’m looking forward to that.”

Rudd now joins the list of ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ previous winners which includes Michael B. Jordan, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, John Legend, Idris Elba, Chris Hemsworth, and Channing Tatum.

