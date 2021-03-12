Patrice Motsepe, Emerges CAF President

March 12, 2021 169

South African billionaire, Patrice Motsepe, was on Friday elected as the next president of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) in Rabat, Morocco.

He emerged president of the continental football body during the CAF’s 43rd ordinary general assembly.

The 53-year-old owner of Mamelodi Sundowns, South African football team, was elected unopposed, becoming the first English-speaking president of the continental football body.

Mamelodi Sundowns sends its congratulations & best wishes to Dr. Patrice Motsepe after being elected CAF President 🌍 Mamelodi Sundowns supports you in all your endeavours, The Sky is the Limit! 👆#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/0r0Rbo98UQ — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) March 12, 2021

He is expected to replace Ahmad Ahmad, who became the first CAF president to be banned by FIFA for five years, but recently had the suspension cut to two years after appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

READ ALSO: Biden Signs $1.9 Trillion Economic Stimulus Bill Into Law

The 60-year-old Malagasy was banned by FIFA over financial misappropriation in November 2020.

Born on January 28, 1962, Motsepe started his working life as a lawyer before switching to mining. He has since then been involved in a plethora of businesses.

Unlike previous African football leaders, who came from national association backgrounds, Motsepe’s connection with the sport stems from owning Malamelodi Sundowns, a record 2016 African Champions League winner.

Forbes magazine estimates his personal wealth at $2.9 billion (2.4 billion euros).