Patrice Motsepe, Emerges CAF President

March 12, 2021
South African billionaire, Patrice Motsepe, was on Friday elected as the next president of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) in Rabat, Morocco.

He emerged president of the continental football body during the CAF’s 43rd ordinary general assembly.

The 53-year-old owner of Mamelodi Sundowns, South African football team, was elected unopposed, becoming the first English-speaking president of the continental football body.

He is expected to replace Ahmad Ahmad, who became the first CAF president to be banned by FIFA for five years, but recently had the suspension cut to two years after appealing to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The 60-year-old Malagasy was banned by FIFA over financial misappropriation in November 2020.

Born on January 28, 1962, Motsepe started his working life as a lawyer before switching to mining. He has since then been involved in a plethora of businesses.

Unlike previous African football leaders, who came from national association backgrounds, Motsepe’s connection with the sport stems from owning Malamelodi Sundowns, a record 2016 African Champions League winner.

Forbes magazine estimates his personal wealth at $2.9 billion (2.4 billion euros).

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

