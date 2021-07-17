fbpx

Patient With Rare Case Of Monkeypox Traveled To Nigeria – US CDC

The United States Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention revealed on Friday that a rare case of human monkeypox was detected in Texas, making it the first case of the virus seen in the state.

CDC via a statement said that the viral illness was found in a U.S. resident who recently travelled from Nigeria to the US and is currently hospitalised in Dallas.

The health department revealed that the male patient is in a stable condition.

“While rare, this case is not a reason for alarm and we do not expect any threat to the general public,” Dallas County Judge, Clay Jenkins, said.

Laboratory testing at CDC showed the patient is infected with a strain of monkeypox most commonly seen in parts of West Africa, including Nigeria. Infections with this strain of monkeypox are fatal in about 1 in 100 people. However, rates can be higher in people who have weakened immune systems.

Other countries

Other than Nigeria, outbreaks have also been reported in Central and West African countries since 1970, with a large outbreak in people in the US in 2003, according to the CDC.

Monkeypox

Monkeypox, which belongs to the same family of viruses as smallpox, is a rare but potentially serious viral illness.

It typically begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes and gradually develops to widespread rashes on the face and body. Most infections last 2-4 weeks. Monkeypox is in the same family of viruses as smallpox but causes a milder infection.

