Passport: List Of 54 Visa-Free Countries For Nigeria

Nigeria’s passport ranks 71 on the global passport index, and with this level of passport strength, there are only 54 visa-free countries for Nigeria.

These countries being visa-free enable Nigerians to move without the hassle of visa appointments and rejections experienced at embassies of countries where this privilege is absent.

Nigerians are required to get a visa through the embassies of 158 countries and territories, although, some embassies might waive requirements for Nigerians that sufficiently meet alternative requirements.

In this post, we will be sharing with you 54 visa-free countries for Nigeria.

We will also share a list of countries you can travel to that require e-visas or visas on arrival.

Visa-Free Countries For Nigeria

There are only 26 countries and territories Nigerians can travel to without the need for a visa and they include:

Barbados (Caribbean)

Benin (Africa)

Burkina Faso (Africa)

Cameroon (Africa)

Cape Verde (Africa)

Chad (Africa)

Cook Islands (Oceania)

Cote d’Ivoire (Africa)

Dominica (Caribbean)

Fiji (Oceania)

Gambia (Africa)

Ghana (Africa)

Guinea (Africa)

Guinea-Bissau (Africa)

Haiti (Caribbean)

Liberia (Africa)

Mali (Africa)

Micronesia (Oceania)

Montserrat (Caribbean)

Niger (Africa)

Niue (Oceania)

Senegal (Africa)

Sierra Leone (Africa)

Kitts and Nevis (Caribbean)

Togo (Africa)

Vanuatu (Oceania)

Visa On Arrival

The countries and territories in this section do not only allow Nigerians in without a visa but provide visas on arrival.

The countries and territories are:

Cambodia (Asia)

Comoros Islands (Africa)

Ethiopia (Africa)

Iran (Asia)

Kenya (Africa)

Lebanon (Asia)

Madagascar (Africa)

Maldives (Asia)

Mauritania (Africa)

Mauritius (Africa)

Mozambique (Africa)

Namibia (Africa)

Palau Islands (Oceania)

Rwanda (Africa)

Samoa (Oceania)

Somalia (Africa)

Timor-Leste (Oceania)

Tuvalu (Oceania)

Uganda (Africa)

eVisa Countries For Nigeria

To enter these countries and territories as a Nigerian, you are required to get an e-visa.

The countries include:

Antigua and Barbuda (Carribbean)

Australia (Oceania)

Azerbaijan (Asia)

Colombia (South America)

Djibouti (Africa)

Gabon (Africa)

Georgia (Asia)

Kuwait (Asia)

Kyrgyzstan (Asia)

Lesotho (Africa)

Moldova (Europe)

Oman (Asia)

Pakistan (Asia)

Qatar (Asia)

Sao Tome and Principe (Africa)

Suriname (South America)

Tajikistan (Asia)

Turkey (Asia)

United Arab Emirates (Asia)

Uzbekistan (Asia)

Zambia (Africa)

Zimbabwe (Africa)

How eVisa works

Also known as an electronic visa, an e-visa would link the information you’ve supplied to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and link it electronically to the embassy of the country you intend to visit.

Following that process, you will be given an international travel permit.