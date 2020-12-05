Passengers Will Pay N3,000 To N6,000 For Lagos-Ibadan Train Ticket — FG

December 5, 2020 24

The Federal Government has revealed train tickets on the new Lagos-Ibadan rail standard gauge which would begin operations by January 2021 would cost between N3,000 to N6,000.

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, disclosed this during the inauguration of the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration (COITA) of Nigeria in Abuja.

Amaechi said, “I have received the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate the Lagos/Ibadan rail project by January 2021 which will make Nigerians see the way the standard gauge railway looked like.

“Today, I approved the charges on passengers from Lagos to Ibadan, we just transfered how we charged from Abuja to Kaduna.

“We charge N3,000 per Economy seat, N5,000 for Business class, and N6,000 for First class, the same is applicable to Lagos to Ibadan.

“It should have started running by now before Mr. President inaugurates it by January.”

The minister said the ministry would collaborate with CIOTA to enable them achieve their objectives.

He said CIOTA role was critical to the growth of transportation in Nigeria, adding that the country had advanced a lot in the area of transportation.