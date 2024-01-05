Passengers Urge Extension of FG’s Transport Subsidy

Following the conclusion of the Federal Government’s 50% transport fare reduction initiative, passengers across Nigeria are calling on President Bola Tinubu to extend the subsidy deadline.

The plea comes from individuals who traveled for the Yuletide celebrations and are now seeking additional time to return to their destinations. Reports indicate that over 6,000 passengers benefited from the scheme at the Oshodi Transport Interchange in Lagos.

Abiodun Otunola, the Managing Director of Planet Projects, shared insights into the positive impact of the program, revealing a 35% increase in passenger traffic at the terminal during the subsidy period compared to typical festive season figures. The initiative, launched on December 22, 2023, led to a surge in travelers, reflecting the appeal of the 50% reduction in transport fares.

President Bola Tinubu had approved the fare reduction about four days before Christmas, aiming to alleviate the impact of fuel subsidy removal. Additionally, the Federal Government extended the program to include 20 new motor parks where Nigerians could benefit from the 50% rebate. While the subsidy period has concluded, passengers are expressing gratitude for the initiative, highlighting its positive effect on their travel experiences.

Otunola emphasized the unprecedented increase in passenger numbers, stating, “For the first time, we are seeing over a 35% increase compared to the number of passengers we would normally have recorded during the period. It only means Nigerians are taking advantage of the fact that there is a 50% reduction in transport fares.”

The initiative received widespread approval, with over 163,000 passengers benefiting from the subsidized inter-state trips for the year-end festive period. The positive response from commuters has led to calls for an extension of the transport fare rebate to accommodate those who have not fully returned to their cities or states of residence after the holiday season.

Passengers, appreciative of the President’s gesture, are urging the Federal Government to consider extending the subsidy, emphasizing the continued impact of the scheme on their lives. As travelers gradually return from the holidays, the request for an extension aims to ensure that more individuals can benefit from the fare reduction.