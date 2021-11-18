Passengers Left Unattended As Railway Workers Begin Strike

November 18, 2021 93

Passengers have been left unattended in railway stations across the country as workers in the sector begin a three-day warning strike on Thursday.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that railways workers under the umbrella of the Nigeria Union of Railway Workers (NURW) and the Senior Staff Association (SSA) had last Friday threatened to embark on a three-day warning strike on November 18.

The unions said the strike is aimed at protesting their “poor welfare” and in a bid to send a message to the right quarters on their demands.

“This planned strike is just to send a warning signal to the right quarters to heed our demands for improved welfare and standard condition of service and may be followed with a protracted strike plan,” the unions had said.

BizWatch Nigeria can report that the workers indeed commenced the industrial action which has paralysed activities in railway stations across the country.

Many passengers who visited train stations were left stranded as workers were not available to attend to them but were protesting, carrying placards with inscriptions stating their demands.

The workers carried placards with the inscriptions “work for Nigeria railway and die in abject poverty”, “good salaries bring better results”, “give us salary regime or we die” and “bad salaries kill morale”.