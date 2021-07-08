fbpx
Passenger Air Travel Demand Drops By 63 Percent – IATA

AVIATIONNEWS

July 8, 2021
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has stated that the demand for passenger air travel remains below the pre-COVID-19 levels, with figures indicating that performed 63 percent lower in May 2021 when compared to the same month in 2019.

IATA pointed out that International travel is much more impacted by current restrictions than travel within domestic markets such as China and Russia.

The Director-General of IATA, Willie Walsh urged governments to better coordinate between themselves to facilitate recovery for the aviation industry.

“We’re seeing a wide variation in the requirements for things like testing …clearly this is causing great confusion in the minds of consumers,” Walsh said on Wednesday.

