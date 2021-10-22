Pass Laws On Payment Of Monthly Rent, Fashola Advises State Govt

October 22, 2021 38

The Minister of Housing and Development, Babatunde Fashola, has advised the state governments to legislate on a monthly payment of rent.

He said this on Thursday at the 10th meeting of the National Council of Lands, Housing and Urban Development in Lagos.

This, according to him, will ensure housing is affordable and available for a vast number of people.

He stated that all state legislators must see this as an important area of representation of their people to make life easier.

He added that governors and commissioners must also support this through executive bills.

He said, “I am sure that our country will be a much better place when three years rent in advance, two years rent in advance or one year rent in advance for middle class and working family residential homes becomes monthly rent, payable at the end of the month.

“Why we may not get there immediately, this is an area of immense exclusion that we can remedy by legislative action at the state level.

“This is a matter in which the Federal Government has no legislative competence. It is a matter for the states, and I urge you not to turn your backs.”

According to him, the Federal Government is undertaking a National Housing Programme in all states (except Lagos and Rivers which has not started) aggregating to about 5,000 housing units.

He added that the government plans to complete an inherited ministerial pilot housing scheme across the states, which has a little over 6,000 units.