Partnership Of ICT Stakeholders Will Accelerate National Development – Phase3 Telecom

February 22, 2022 304

Phase3 Telecom, Africa’s leading independent aerial fibre optic network infrastructure and telecommunications services provider, has called for the enhanced partnership of stakeholders in Information Communication Technology for infrastructural growth.

This, the company believes, will accelerate development on the Continent. This call was made recently at the Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA) “ICT Growth Conference” in Lagos.



The call for partnership follows the company’s reiteration of its commitment to support efforts targeted at stimulating ICT infrastructure development across the country. This was also at the heels of the company’s pledge to reinforce connectivity demand and rapid expansion for a flourishing digital economy that assures technological advancement.



In his remarks, the company’s regional head – south, Mr Olalekan Babalola, emphasised that NITRA is integral to bringing the industry together to channel innovative and collaborative ways in which the federal government, regulators, providers, and stakeholders can partner on ICT growth as well as address policy impediments to its acceleration and infrastructure demands.



According to the latest research, this has become crucial. A recent data survey indicated that 58% of Nigerians are still unconnected, causing a loss of unquantifiable revenue that can be derived from the ICT sector alone and utilized as an enabler to all sectors of the economy. Therefore, platforms such as NITRA should remain steadfast in advocating industry cooperation towards optimizing connectivity capabilities with scalable solutions.



In a statement, Phase 3 Telecom’s spokesperson, Mrs Morayo Nwabufo, said: “Phase3 is committed and will continue to support credible initiatives that foster meaningful connectivity and innovative technological advancements for a fully digitized society that promises access to everyone, everywhere in the Country and indeed on the African Continent”.



She charged NITRA and its members with amplifying ICT reportage in creative ways that will continue to move ICT investment up the government’s priority ladder – to bridge the current gap in digital literacy and public awareness; to build IT-based partnerships that ensure higher flexibility and reliability of multiple connections as well as champion socio-economic empowerment for the general public.



She encouraged the association to continue in its insistent mandate of harnessing the collective intelligence of private and public sector stakeholders through constructive conversation and actionable goals to mitigate the challenges posed to critical infrastructure that serves as the bedrock for a sustainable digital economy.