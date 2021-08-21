fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Paris Club Refund: Governors Deny Receipt Of N243.8bn Disbursement

August 21, 2021050
Paris Club Refund: Governors Deny Receipt Of N243.8bn Disbursement

Stories making the rounds that governors received N243.8 billion in refunds from the Paris Club have been denied by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

Debunking the story was the Head, Media, and Public Affairs Division of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, in a statement issued to journalists, describing it as a “surprise”.

The statement read, “The announcement making the rounds that a disbursement of N243.8 billion to states in the month of August has been made, has come to the attention of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum as a surprise.

“Nothing can be farther from the truth as this disbursement did not happen and could not have happened as there are no further possibilities, that they can happen now or in the future.

“The so-called disbursement is, therefore, a big lie and a figment of the imagination of its author. The lie is further accentuated by the fact that the announcer has remained anonymous and to all intents and purposes, faceless.

“The faceless announcer of the fake disbursement, is apparently, completely oblivious of, or even clueless, about how the Paris Club refunds came about. This ignorance is either a sincere lack of knowledge of the process or a deliberate effort to cause confusion in the land.”

READ ALSO: FG To Revisit Revenue Sharing Formula

What is the Paris Club Refund?

In 2005, Nigeria’s $30 billion debt was cancelled by the “Club” – formed by a group of creditors that fund debtor nations – after it was satisfied with the country’s economic reforms, giving rise to the popularity of the Paris Club, according to PUNCH.

Prior to the cancellation of the debt, the Federal Government and state governments had agreed that a certain sum would be deducted from the federal allocation to states to support debt servicing.

However, some states filed for refunds in October 2005 after being charged extra in the agreement of fund deduction from their federal allocation agreement.

This led to the Federal Government’s decision, in 2016, to refund these states in three phases, of which only two have been settled, leaving just one more tranche.

Countries that make up the Paris Club include Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Austria, Belgium, the United States, Israel, and Ireland.

Others Include Italy, Japan, France, Germany, Sweden, Spain, Switzerland, Korea, Finland, Russia, Netherlands, Brazil, and Norway.

About Author

Paris Club Refund: Governors Deny Receipt Of N243.8bn Disbursement
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

November 1, 20140143

ANCOP President Charges International Collaboration With Nollywood

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President of the Association of Nollywood Core Producers (ANCOP) and Vice President of the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF),
Read More
October 29, 20140128

Liquidity: CBN May Increase CRR On Private-sector Deposits

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram With the increased spending by politicians due to the forthcoming 2015 general election and fears over Nigerian banks’ ability to manage excess liquidity, t
Read More
January 8, 20140103

Governance Poll:Jonathan’s Administration Gets Lowest Ratings With Steady Decline

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram According to the recent monthly governance snap poll, there has been a decline in the number of Nigerians in approval of President Jonathan’s governance per
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.