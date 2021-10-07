fbpx

Parents Can Procure SIM Cards For Children Under 18 Years – NCC

Submit Your NIN To Your Telecom Service Provider, NCC Tells Nigerians

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says parents or guardians of children under 18 years can procure and register SIM cards for their kids or wards in the draft regulation of the commission.

The telecoms regulator stated that this regulation is necessary to protect children from liabilities associated with owning a SIM card,

The Director of Public Affairs at NCC, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, gave this clarification in a statement on Wednesday, following a publication in a section of the media, purporting that the commission is developing a regulation to disqualify Nigerians below 18 years of age from getting Subscriber Identity Module (SIM).

The statement read, “The commission considers it necessary to set the record straight for the purpose of serving existing and potential telecom subscribers, investors and other stakeholders in the industry accurate information for making informed decisions.

“The proposal is, therefore, to protect minors. Parents and guardians can acquire SIMs in their names on behalf of their children and wards in which case they assume whatever responsibilities or liabilities that arise from the usage of such SIMs, a measure expected to also strengthen national security.

“In accordance with sections 70 and 71 of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA), 2003 and the Commission’s consultative engagement process, which define its rule-making process, the public inquiry was held for all relevant stakeholders to provide input on the draft regulatory instrument.

“The age of 18 years for SIM acquisition proposed in the draft regulation is contingent on the constitutional provision, which makes 18 years the age of consent in Nigeria.

“Also, SIM acquisition is a contract between service providers and their subscribers, which requires the subscriber to have proper legal status, be of matured mind and rational enough to bear certain responsibilities, obligations and liabilities imposed by a contract.

Adinde said the commission is progressively pursuing digital inclusion for all and that the draft proposal is intended to guarantee increased monitoring of children and shield minors from undue liabilities in line with NCC’s Child Online Protection drive.

However, the consultative engagement process is still ongoing, as the Commission is reviewing all input from relevant stakeholders in this regard and will consider and deliberate on all comments before issuing a final regulatory instrument.

