Pantami’s Professorship Is Illegal – ASUU

February 14, 2022 109

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami’s promotion as a professor has been criticized by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The union after its National Executive Council meeting proclaimed the promotion as “illegal”.

President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke declared at a press conference on Monday.

He said, “You cannot be a minister and a lecturer in a university. It is an encouragement of illegality.

“Pantami has to quit as a minister and be tried for doing double jobs within the same federal system. He is not qualified. Pantami should not be treated as a professor.”

Pantami, alongside seven academics were promoted by the council of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri In September 2021, to the position of professorship at the council’s 186th meeting.

The minister’s elevation has generated controversy, with many disparaging FUTO on the promotion of the minister, who was not teaching in the university and whose highest academic attainment was reportedly a lecturer before he ventured into politics.

“We have resolved to sanction ASUU members involved in his promotion and the VC of FUTO,” he added.