Pantami Says Nigeria Has Capacity To Produce SIM Cards For Africa

August 23, 2021 155

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has said that Nigeria had the capacity to manufacture Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards for the African continent.

He said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, stating that this was a manifestation of the incumbent’s administration policy to “produce what we eat”.

Pantami said that the policy could be observed in the various sectors of the country, as the goal was to “manufacture what we patronise and patronise what we manufacture”.

He said, “The main aim of the policy transcends the literary translation to more of a technical one when Mr President said Nigerians must produce what we eat, and eat what we produce.

“In the digital economy sector, we consider this statement not just the literary meaning of agriculture but extends to other sectors.

“We produce what we want to consume in Nigeria and manufacture what we need in ICT sector, telecommunication sector.

READ ALSO: Communications Ministry Recorded Over N1trn Revenue In 2 years – Pantami

“After launching the policy until date, SIM cards are being manufactured in Nigeria.

“Before this administration, SIM cards were being imported into the country but today Nigeria has the capacity to produce SIM cards for the African continent.

“In Nigeria we manufacture smart phones, we have been licensed internationally and we partner others in the production of smart phones and Tablets.

“The policy is to make sure we manufacture what we patronise, and patronise what we manufacture.

“On 12th of Feb., Mr President signed the Executive order on local content patronage where Federal institutions were directed to give priority and preferences to citizens when it comes to consulting work and many more.

“Where ICT items are being produced locally, they can get the hands-on and get skills required. It will bring an end to brain drain as many Nigeria are leaving the country to other countries.

“It will support us in strengthening the value of our local currency; one of the major challenges with Naira today is more of our being a consuming nation rather than a producing nation.

“Almost whatever you need, you discover it is being imported. So, it is putting so much pressure on our local currency.”