Pantami Creates NIN Enrolment Centre For Diplomats

January 17, 2021024
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, has approved the establishment of a National Identity Number (NIN) enrolment centre for diplomats residing in Nigeria

​​A statement signed by the Technical Assistant (Information Technology) to the Minister, Dr. Femi Adeluyi, said the centre would be situated at the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and would be ready by  Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

According to the minister, the enrolment centre will provide support for members of the Diplomatic Corps and will be managed by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, through the National Identity Management Commission. 

He said the centre was set up based on the request of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, in order to simplify the process for diplomats.

Pantami said the NIN is mandatory for diplomats who would reside in Nigeria for a continuous period of two years or more. 

READ ALSO: NIN: NIMC Closes HQ, Approves Reactivation of 20 Enrolment Centres

He added that all other lawful residents in the country as stated in Section 16 of the National Identity Management Commission Act 2007 were also expected to enroll for NIN.

The statement said despite this provision, compliance had been low, until recently.

The ministry reiterated its committement to creating an enabling environment for all Nigerians and legal residents to obtain their digital identity number.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

