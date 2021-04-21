fbpx
Pantami Attends FEC Meeting Amidst Calls For Resignation

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

Pantami Attends FEC Meeting Amidst Calls For Resignation

April 21, 2021097
Pantami Attends FEC Meeting Amidst Calls For Resignation

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting held on Wednesday with the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami in attendance, and the Federal Government keeping mum on overwhelming calls for his removal.

President Muhammadu Buhari presided over the meeting which was held at the State House with Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari in attendance.

After the meeting, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed was questioned by state house correspondents on the council’s disposition towards increasing calls for Pantami’s removal.

Lai Mohammed simply replied that the issue was not discussed at the council meeting.

Pantami has been under fire for his radical preachings and pro-terrorists comments, which he says he has since denounced.

READ ALSO: NCS Records N466.1 billion Revenue In Q1, 2021

Overwhelming Calls For Removal/Sack

The calls for Pantami’s removal gained momentum over the weekend as Human rights activists, social media users, and even the opposition party PDP called for the removal of Pantami over statements he made in the past in support of Islamic extremist groups.

The increasing calls follow the revealing of audio recordings of Mr. Pantami’s past teachings where he declared support for Al-Qaeda and Taliban.

This generated debates on social media platforms with many Nigerians calling for his removal and others defending the Minister who is also an Islamic Cleric.

In response, Pantami denied any links with the groups. He, however, admitted making the controversial statements supporting the groups but said he has since renounced those radical assertions.

According to Pantami, the past radical ideas he was championing were due to age, immaturity, and limited knowledge. This excuse however has not calmed the Twitter storm which is threatening to sweep him from office.

About Author

Pantami Attends FEC Meeting Amidst Calls For Resignation
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

November 21, 2013065

Sokoto Govt Invests N1.6 bn on Dairy Company

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Sokoto state government is investing N1.6 billion in the establishment of a modern livestock farm and dairy company in Tabani village, Rabah local governmen
Read More
October 29, 2013093

FG to Make Coal Major Source of Power

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Minister of Power, Chinedu Nebo, said the Federal Government is determined to develop coal as a major source of power, noting that the quantum of coal d
Read More
[ MAIN ]IT/TELECOMNEWS
May 30, 2013075

NCC Threatens Disconnection, Warns Unregistered Subscribers

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The nation’s telecommunications regulator, The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has insisted it would give orders for the disconnection of all unreg
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.