Pantami Assures Nigerians Of Data Security

January 29, 2021 25

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, has assured Nigerians and the international community that citizens’ and the country’s data is 99 percent secure.

While speaking at a virtual event to commemorate the World Data Privacy Day on Thursday, he said that data privacy struggle had achieved a lot for the country as its protection was enshrined in Laws, By-laws and Acts of different institutions of government and the constitution.

Pantami reiterated that Nigeria was committed to data privacy and protection as demonstrated in Section 37 of our constitution.

“So far, we have 99 percent privacy of data secured in Nigeria. Our data is protected and we are also glad to inform the international community and investors that their data is protected in Nigeria,” he added.

“Data privacy law is also in the Act of NITDA 2007, the Nigerian Communications Commission Act of 2007, the National Identity Management Commission Act and the Nigerian Data Protection Regulation, NDPR, as the ultimate bylaw,” he said.

Pantami also said that in the medical profession, it was against the law to disclose a patient’s records, hence implementing data privacy at different levels ensured protection.

READ ALSO: Airtel Gets Approval To Renew Spectrum Licenses, Pay ₦71.61 billion

He further stated that data privacy was in line with the development regulation pillar of the National Digital Economy and Policy Strategy (NDEPS) established in November 2019.

According to him, data protection regulation is not made to restrict people, businesses, or institutions but is designed for the country’s development and treated with confidentiality.

He also commended public organisations that have been compliant with the NDPR since its implementation as he assured Nigerians of continuous efforts by the Ministry to ensure data privacy.

READ ALSO: Abacha Loot: Swiss Lawyer Reveals He Assisted Nigeria In The Recovery Of over $2.4bn

Pantami said that the data privacy day had become a globally accepted event to mark and create more awareness on data protection and privacy policies as countries like Canada amongst others have keyed into the celebration.

He noted that the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation was fundamental for digital transformation in Nigeria.