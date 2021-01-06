fbpx
Pantami Advises Youths on Importance Of Digital Skills

January 6, 2021023
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, has reiterated the importance of possessing digital skills in the 21st-century labour market.

He advised the youths that were empowered with digital skills at the ministry during the closing ceremony of the Digital Job Creation Capacity Development Programme for youths, organised by the ministry on Wednesday.

The minister said, “Digital skills today is not optional but rather it is a necessity.”

He added that the digital economy was dominating the world and making the traditional economy very irrelevant.

The programme, which held in Abuja, was developed to improve the digital skills of Nigerians in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for a Digital Nigeria.

Pantami further called on the participants to be problem-solvers, utilise the skills that had acquired to propose disruptive solutions that could change the world.

He stressed that Nigerians were highly creative and innovative.

The minister also presented laptop computers and cash stipends to all the over 100 participants.

The equipment, according to the ministry, will enable them to build on the skills they had acquired and become job providers, rather than job seekers.

