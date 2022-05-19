BREAKING: Panic As Policemen Enforce Okada Ban Before Commencement Date

May 19, 2022 126

There is panic among residents and motorists in the Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos, as policemen attempted to enforce the total ban on Okada, which is supposed to take effect from Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that on Wednesday, June 18, the state government disclosed that Okada riders would no longer be allowed to operate in six Local Governments and nine Local Government Development Areas.

But surprisingly to the riders, policemen from Onireke Police Station, Ojo, had impounded some Okadas for operating along the Mile 2 – Badagry expressway, an action which the riders resisted.

It was gathered that the riders attempted to overrun the station and possibly set free some of their members who were arrested by the policemen.

The riders set fire in the middle of the road, while the owners of vehicles abandoned them by the side of the road due to the chaos. This development, it was learnt, has led to a stampede as pedestrians fled for fear of being caught up in the crossfire.

The chaos also sees policemen firing several shots in the air to disperse the riders, who pelted them with stones in daring manners.

