fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSOCIETY

BREAKING: Panic As Policemen Enforce Okada Ban Before Commencement Date

May 19, 20220126
Panic As Policemen Enforce Okada Ban Before Commencement Date

There is panic among residents and motorists in the Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos, as policemen attempted to enforce the total ban on Okada, which is supposed to take effect from Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that on Wednesday, June 18, the state government disclosed that Okada riders would no longer be allowed to operate in six Local Governments and nine Local Government Development Areas.

But surprisingly to the riders, policemen from Onireke Police Station, Ojo, had impounded some Okadas for operating along the Mile 2 – Badagry expressway, an action which the riders resisted.

It was gathered that the riders attempted to overrun the station and possibly set free some of their members who were arrested by the policemen.

The riders set fire in the middle of the road, while the owners of vehicles abandoned them by the side of the road due to the chaos. This development, it was learnt, has led to a stampede as pedestrians fled for fear of being caught up in the crossfire.

The chaos also sees policemen firing several shots in the air to disperse the riders, who pelted them with stones in daring manners.

More to follow…

Okada Riders Promise Sanwo-Olu Votes To Reverse Ban
Related tags :

About Author

BREAKING: Panic As Policemen Enforce Okada Ban Before Commencement Date
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

Easter Celebration COVERNEWSLETTERSOCIETY
April 7, 20200577

FG Declares Friday, Monday Public Holidays to Mark Easter Celebration

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Government has declared Friday, April 10 and Monday 13, as public holidays to mark the 2020 Easter Celebration. The Minister of Interior, Rauf
Read More
COVERNEWS
February 24, 20170328

Smugglers Abandon 6kg Heroin At Lagos Airport

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Drug smugglers have abandoned  6.155 kg of heroin  at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos. The banned drug which originated from Pakista
Read More
October 8, 20140831

Access Bank To Channel N68bn Rights Issue To Telecom, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Others

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Access bank has explained that the N68 billion rights issue it is trying to raise would be channelled to telecom, oil and gas, manufacturing, general commer
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.