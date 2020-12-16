fbpx
Panic As Gas Leaks At Arepo

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSOIL & GASSOCIETY

Panic As Gas Leaks At Arepo

December 16, 2020025

A gas pipeline leakage along has caused panic among residents of Arepo, Magboro, and other neighbouring communities at Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The pipeline which is located close to The Punch newspaper company was ruptured while Julius Berger was carrying out construction works in the Arepo area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday.

Emergency responders turned off the gas stopping the leakage.

Emergency responders from LASEMA Response Unit (LRU), Nigeria Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Federal fire service, and Nigeria Police Force are still at the scene.

Meanwhile, the FRSC in a statement has advised motorists to take alternative routes.

READ ALSO: NIN: Reps Ask NCC To Extend SIM Card Barring Deadline

The statement which was signed by Corridor Commander, Lagos-Ibadan-Egbeda Corridor, Kehinde Hamzat, explained that the incident has led to a standstill traffic situation on both sections of the expressway.

“Motorists are advised not to panic as professionals are being contacted to take care of the situation.

“For people who have time-bound activities may explore alternative routes and for those who can postpone their trips, let us endeavor to do so while the situation gets controlled,” the FRSC said.

Gas leak at Arepo
Related tags :

About Author

Panic As Gas Leaks At Arepo
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju Adebamibo is a Mass Communication graduate. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.

Related Articles

July 3, 2014013

Federal Executive Council Approves N5.6b For Completion Of Plateau Water Project

Following the request of the Minister of Water Resources, Sarah Ochekpe, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday, approved a N5.6 billion contract for the completion of Mangu Dam, a component
Read More
August 12, 20151015

NAICOM Facilitates Payment of N540m Insurance Claims in First Half 2015

The National Insurance Commission, NAICOM, has announced that it successfully resolved 34 complaints over delayed or non-settlement of insurance claims in the first half of 2015. The commission said t
Read More
August 28, 2015020

FG Eyes $13 Billion Annual Foreign Direct Investment Portfolio

Federal Government, on Thursday, August 27, said that measures were being put in place to ensure an annual investment portfolio of $13 billion. The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Investment Promotion Co
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon