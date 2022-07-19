BREAKING: Panic Among Dana Air Passengers As Plane Makes Emergency Landing

Panic set in for Dana Air passengers on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, as its Boeing 737 aircraft with the registration number (5N DNA) made an emergency landing in Abuja.

The plane made an emergency landing as it approach the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport over an engine-related issue.

In a statement cited by BizWatch Nigeria, Dana Air said the incident happened at about 2:52 pm.

The airline, however, maintained that passengers on board the plane were unhurt.

“Our Abuja-bound Boeing 737 aircraft with registration number (5N DNA) embarked on an emergency landing today, 19th July 2022, due to an indication on one of its engines.

“The pilot in command briefed the passengers on the incident and landed the aircraft safely at the Abuja International Airport at about 2:52 pm.

“All 100 passengers disembarked safely and the aircraft has been grounded for immediate attention by our team of engineers.

“The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has also been briefed on the incident,” the statement read.

This writer understands that the plane crash-landed barely 10 years after the 2012 crash.

More to follow…