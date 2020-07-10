Panel Questions Senior EFCC Officials as Magu’s Interrogation Enters Day 4

The presidential panel probing alleged corrupt practices against the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, yesterday widened the scope of its investigation, quizzing the commission’s Secretary, Mr. Olanipekun Olukoyede, and other directors of the commission.

The EFCC’s top officials appeared before the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel investigating the 21-point allegation of financial impropriety and fund diversion levelled against Magu, whose interrogation entered the fourth day yesterday.

The panel summoned the top management officers from the commission to narrate all they knew about the allegations against their embattled boss.

At the end of their conversation, the panel was said to have directed the directors and sectional heads in the EFCC to produce files of cases handled since 2015, including forfeited assets’ register and all cash releases within seven days.

Magu was brought before the panel at 10a.m. yesterday morning from the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) where he has been detained since Monday as his appearance before the panel entered the fourth day.

It was learnt that Magu appeared before the panel yesterday, accompanied by his lawyer and former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Kanu Agabi (SAN). Incidentally, Agabi was the AGF when EFCC was established.

