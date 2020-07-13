Panel Accuses Magu of Turning EFCC into a “Glorified Police Station”

Ibrahim Magu, suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has been accused of turning the EFCC into a “glorified police station” for alleged selfish motives.

This is contained in a report of the Presidential Committee on Audit of Recovered Assets (PCARA).

President Muhammadu Buhari had set up the committee to look into the activities of the EFCC under Magu.

According to the report, Magu seconded police officers to the EFCC in spite of the massive recruitment of officers and men carried out by the commission in recent years.

“The blatant display of arrogance and acquisition of illicit wealth has turned the EFCC into a glorified police station,” he said.

“Despite massive recruitment of officers and men in recent years by the (suspended) acting chairman at the EFCC, he is still seconding police officers to the EFCC because he is comfortable with his fellow officers to carry out his illicit activities.

“He does not have any exit strategy for the police even though the EFCC officers are more experienced in the investigation of economic and financial crimes.”

Muhammed Adamu, inspector-general of police, had on Friday ordered the withdrawal of mobile policemen attached to Magu, who is being held at area 10 force criminal investigation department (FCID), Abuja.

Magu is currently being interrogated by a panel headed by Ayo Salami, former president of the appeal court.

He has been accused of not being transparent in managing assets recovered by the commission.

Magu was arrested on Monday by a combined team of officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) and FCID after failing to honour two invitations from the panel.

Source: The Cable