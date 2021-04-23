fbpx
Pandemonium As Imported Cows Escape At MMIA, Lagos

April 23, 2021080
There was pandemonium at the international wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos, when one of the 250 cows flown into the country broke loose from its crate.

It was gathered that the cows were flown into Nigeria from New Jersey, United States, by the Ekiti State government in crates on a chartered cargo special flight in partnership with Promasidor for their Dairy Farm in Ikun.

The cows were being offloaded at the Gate 3 between the Skypower Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) and the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) sheds when the incident occurred.

It was gathered that when the ground staff could not secure the cows after offloading them from the aircraft, one of them to break loose from a damaged crate and started running on the tarmac of the cargo section of the airport.

It was learnt that the airport workers ran for cover but the cow was later captured, secured and loaded into waiting vehicles for their transportation to Ekiti State.

The Ikun Dairy Farm is a joint venture company in partnership with Promasidor, which started with 100 cows with a plan to add 300 cows.

The factory is expected to produce 10,000 litres of milk daily and create hundreds of jobs directly, and indirectly and also improve the economy of Ikun-Ekiti, the host community.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

